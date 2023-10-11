WATCH: Paul Heyman has seemingly finally found the next Brock Lesnar 

Paul Heyman appeared on this week's episode of WWE NXT to be in the corner of Bron Breakker for his match against Carmelo Hayes, who was flanked by John Cena.

Ahead of the bout, the two men were seen talking backstage, and Heyman noticeably pronounced his name in the same way that he once did Brock Lesnar.

Heyman's eyes lit up as he looked at Breakker and it seems that he could have finally found the next star to latch onto, when Roman Reigns decides to call it quits.

Reigns has spoken about retiring from WWE in the coming years, and whilst many fans believed that Solo Sikoa would be the natural transition, it seems that there is another second-generation WWE Superstar who has caught his eye.

Heyman's been able to manage some of the biggest stars in the business over the past few decades, and given the similarities between The Beast Incarnate and the son of Rick Steiner, it would be an incredible match for Heyman if he is no longer needed by The Tribal Chief.

