Shawn Michaels' former partner admits he can never wrestle again after a 40-year career (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels has been retired for a while now, but his former tag team partner Marty Jannetty still makes the occasional appearance on the independent wrestling scene. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, he admitted that he can never wrestle again.

Jannetty is 63 years old now, and one would imagine that he would have called it quits a long time ago. While he certainly hasn't wrestled for a major promotion in a long time, he hasn't been a stranger to re-entering the ring. However, that may not be the case any longer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner admitted that while he wanted to compete again, his doctor told him not to do so, effectively ending his 40-year career.

"No. I did want to [wrestle again]. Why? Because it's so painful. I did want to but the doctor who fixed it told me 'I'm going to fix you again so you can walk again without pain, please don't jump off the top ropes. If you mess it up again I may not be able to fix it.' I thought I'd just tell him ok, but I went through the rehab and the pain." (1:07-1:33)

You can watch the full video below:

What are Shawn Michaels' honest thoughts on his one-off in-ring return?

Shawn Michaels is unlikely to think of an in-ring return again. He remained one of the rare WWE legends to keep his word about his retirement in 2010, which was, of course, until Crown Jewel 2018.

He made his return to the ring to team up with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker. While it was undoubtedly a big payday for him in Saudi Arabia, that wasn't the only reason he did it.

Michaels admitted that he did the match as a favor and didn't enjoy it all.

"I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it - but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event. I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor (laughs). And again, Hunter and I [did] the DX thing, a tag match. It felt like a totally separate entity than the other and that’s why I felt okay doing it."

It seems clear that by all accounts, Shawn Michaels won't compete in the squared circle again.

Do you think Marty Jannetty will return to the ring down the line? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes