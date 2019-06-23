WWE News: Shawn Michaels thinks of WWE Crown Jewel as a 'glorified house-show'

Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker at Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Scott in Challenge Mania Podcast about his match at Crown Jewel. He thinks about the event as a glorified house show, and that's why he was okay to wrestle a match.

Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in November of last year to wrestle in a one-off tag team match with his DX team-mate Triple H against the Brothers of Destruction in the controversial Saudi Arabia show, 'Crown Jewel'.

Talking about his match at Crown Jewel and coming out of retirement after almost eight years, Michaels said that he does not see the event at the same level as Wrestlemania, so he was okay to perform there. He considers the event as a glorified house show and just did the match as a favor.

I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it - but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event. I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor (laughs). And again, Hunter and I [did] the DX thing, a tag match. It felt like a totally separate entity than the other and that’s why I felt okay doing it.

He also spoke about his experience of working in the match after so long and how it affected him.

it was done with the intent of it being a nice little fun thing to do. I can’t say that it turned out to be all that fun. It was okay and it was great being out there with those guys but again, it was just one of those things that you sorta do [because] you’re a company dude and you go, ‘Oh alright, I’ll do this’ and it’s separate and all that. (Thanks to Fightful for transcription)

WWE is scheduled to go back to Saudi Arabia for another event at the end of the year. But, nothing has been announced as of yet.