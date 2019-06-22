WWE News: Raw Superstar asked Jericho's permission before using a finisher

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

Over the past few weeks, Ricochet has been relying a little more on “grounded” offense than he has since joining WWE. Moreover, he has been using the Codebreaker too, a move made prominent by none other than the first-ever Undisputed Champion, Chris Jericho. However, Ricochet didn’t just “steal” Jericho’s move. The “One and Only” asked the AEW Superstar for approval first.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Superstars remain on the road throughout the week. In addition to TV, they have to wrestle at live events too. Due to the risk of this rigorous routine hurting them in the long-run, several performers evolve their in-ring styles so they can keep themselves safe and the audience entertained at the same time.

For a Superstar like Ricochet, who is best known for his aerial move-set, a shift to a “grounded” style might be risky. Thus, the selection of new moves has to be a very careful process. In such cases, using a move that is already over with the fans can prove to be a wise decision.

The heart of the matter...

On Talk is Jericho this week, Chris Jericho brought up how Ricochet reached out to him and asked if he can add the Codebreaker to his extensive move set. Jericho approved of the idea and had the following to say:

"He asked if he could do the Codebreaker and I said, ‘Absolutely, you might want to change the name of it.'"

The 10-time Intercontinental Champion continued the discussion by saying that he was informed by Ricochet that performing his original finisher “630” every night was starting to hurt him. This led him to think of a new finisher and the Codebreaker seemed like an ideal fit.

What’s next?

Ricochet is all set to challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship tomorrow at Stomping Grounds. Although he isn’t expected to win the title just yet, his popularity with the fans would most likely persuade WWE to continue his push. Thus, we can all expect to see a lot of Codebreakers being hit in the coming months. It will be interesting to see what Ricochet calls the move.