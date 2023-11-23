Shawn Michaels and former WWE Superstar did "gross things," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While Shawn Michaels is undoubtedly a legend in WWE, he apparently had quite a wild phase alongside a former Intercontinental champion, according to Bill Apter.

The Heartbreak Kid has had a long career inside the squared circle, having performed in multiple promotions throughout the course of his career. He was a part of the American Wrestling Association at one point, winning the tag team titles with Marty Jannetty as the team called Midnight Rockers.

However, their wild style was apparently a factor behind them being let out of AWA, according to Bill Apter.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran explained how Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty were quite "gross" in some of their actions.

"I travelled with them a lot during their young days. They'd pull over and go to the bathroom anywhere they could, whether there was a toilet or not. They were two really wild guys. That's why he calls himself Party Marty. He has never matured, and he admits that. He's still a wild Party Marty, and they did things in the AWA that got them let out of the AWA. They did gross things with their movements of their waste material." [1:21 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

A former WWE Superstar thinks Marty Jannetty was better than Shawn Michaels

While the two had a run together in the early parts of their career, Shawn Michaels has undoubtedly gained much more fame in the business than Marty Jannetty. However, former WWE Superstar Brian Costello believes Marty was the better of the pair.

Speaking on an episode of Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Costello stated:

"I always take a lot of heat from this. Back in that day, I always thought Marty was the better worker and should have [gone] farther [in the wrestling business]. But, unfortunately, Marty had demons, and Shawn played the political card and all that stuff, so you saw how kind of like the careers went."

As of now, Marty Jannetty is no longer active in the pro wrestling scene, instead choosing to host a podcast of his own.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine and embed the exclusive YouTube video