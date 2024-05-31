Shawn Michaels hints at "exciting" WWE announcements

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently mentioned that fans are in for a ride as more thrilling announcements are on the way. This development after the latest TNA crossover and the debut of a former AEW star on the NXT brand.

On the May 28, 2024, edition of NXT, The Heartbreak Kid stunned the wrestling world by having the TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace on his show. The female star confronted Roxanne Perez and challenged her for the Women's Championship at NXT Battleground in Las Vegas.

Plus, Ethan Page made his WWE debut by attacking Trick Williams after the main event. Reports suggest that the two men will face each other for the NXT Championship on June 9.

Trending

During a recent interview with Johnny Resendiz of KTNV Channel 13, Shawn Michaels was asked if fans would witness more crossovers between the white and gold brand and other wrestling promotions. The 58-year-old legend noted that there are some exciting announcements to be declared pretty soon:

"Well look, obviously, a lot of those decisions get made by people above me. But look, I have no doubt that there’s gonna be some very exciting announcements coming down the pipe, let’s put it that way," he said.

The Showstopper also shared that it's an exhilarating time to be a WWE fan and they shouldn't miss a night of Battleground at the UFC Apex. Michael added:

"Obviously a very exciting time to be a wrestling fan and we’ll see how much of it culminates at Battleground on June 9, I’m sure a lot of things are going to be going on that night, so I wouldn’t miss it." [7:38 - 9:00]

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels on CM Punk's WWE return

The Heartbreak Kid recently spoke about CM Punk's comeback to WWE after nearly ten years. He made his return at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE in his hometown, Chicago.

The Best of the World also appeared at the NXT Deadline show on December 10, 2023, and had a wholesome moment with Michaels. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on The Unlikely podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed how it has been reuniting with CM Punk upon his return.

"I've always liked him and I've always appreciated him and I'll say this... I certainly don't want to put words in his mouth. But I think all of us grow and change in one form or another and if you don't I just don't know if that's something you ought to be overly proud about. You grow and get better with time and wisdom," Michael said.

You can watch the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see what Shawn Michaels has in store for the NXT brand ahead of PLE in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback