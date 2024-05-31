Ex-AEW star set for huge first-time-ever WWE title match - Reports

A former AEW star made his WWE debut on this week's episode of NXT. A recent report suggests that the star is set for a championship match for the first time in the Stamford-based promotion. The star who made his surprise debut is Ethan Page.

On the May 28, 2024, edition of NXT, Je'Von Evans & Trick Williams defeated Gallus (Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey). Later, Lash Legend confronted the NXT Champion and asked him if he was behind attacking the Meta-Four members, Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

In a shocking turn of events, All Ego appeared from behind and took out Williams. Vic Joseph almost name-dropped AEW on television before WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stopped him. The 34-year-old star also mentioned that he attacked Mensah and Dar.

According to the latest reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Trick Williams is expected to put his NXT Championship on the line against Ethan Page.

Fans can expect that Trick will collide with All Ego for the title in the main event of NXT Battleground Premium Live Event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 9.

WWE legend says Shawn Michaels made a massive mistake with Ethan Page's debut

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently shared his two cents on Shawn Michaels pulling the trigger on Ethan Page on the NXT brand.

Speaking on his Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned he wasn't a fan of The Heartbreak Kid booking Ethan Page on the white and gold brand. The legend believes that the former AEW star's presence was overshadowed by the appearance of TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

"I'm not a fan of the way they debuted Ethan Page last night. First, he got lost in the sauce of Jordynne Grace. There's no doubt. You could say whatever you want, Jordynne is the story from last night, so he's gonna bask in the shadow of Jordynne today. We'll see what happens as far as Ethan Page is concerned," Bully Ray said.

The wrestling world will have to wait for an official WWE announcement about the NXT title match between Page and Trick Williams.

