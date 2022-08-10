2-time Hall of Famer shares thoughts on how Triple H led WWE may look going forward

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke about the chance for fans to see real change in the company now that Triple H is in charge.

Following Vince McMahon's surprise retirement, The Game is now the head of the company's creative department, meaning all storylines go through him.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Michaels, who currently oversees WWE's third brand, NXT, stated how he hopes he and Hunter can spearhead the company into an exciting future.

"We hope now that we can put together a really powerful one-two punch between NXT and the main roster that’s going to drive WWE to even greater heights,” Michaels says. “He wants to stick to the mission statement, which is to be the greatest sports entertainment company on the face of the earth. I’m going to do everything here to help, and he’ll have the entire support of NXT. We’re all excited for the future." H/T Sports Illustrated

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Triple H and Shawn Michaels embrace in the Hell in a Cell cage.



Two legends of the ring Triple H and Shawn Michaels embrace in the Hell in a Cell cage.Two legends of the ring https://t.co/I4cyGpnOHd

From their days in the renegade group known as D-Generation X to the pair effectively running the company today, both HBK and HHH have been through a lot together during their careers.

Ex-WWE Writer comments on Triple H's creative strategy

Since becoming the Creative Head, The King of Kings has brought in an assortment of stars that he once managed in NXT.

Performers such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (a.k.a Io Shrai) have all been featured on WWE programming in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that Hunter bringing in everyone from NXT may backfire on him.

"He's trying to bring all his people in, all his NXT people in. But again bro, that's the first rule. You bring in so many people at once, nobody gets over there." H/T Sportskeeda

The most recent NXT alumni to appear on WWE TV under the new Triple H regime was Dexter Lumis, who showed up in the crowd at the end of RAW this week.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's time as head of WWE creative so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA