"He's trying to bring all his people" – Ex-WWE personality expresses concerns over Triple H bringing back released stars (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Triple H is using his power as the head of creative to bring back his favorite stars.

Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement from the company. Meanwhile, WWE declared that The Game would resume his role as EVP, Talent Relations, and also head the creative services.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his concern about the frequent returns of superstars from the erstwhile black-and-gold brand. The wrestling veteran detailed that if so many people returned simultaneously, no one would potentially get over with the fans.

Here's what Russo had to say:

He's trying to bring all his people in, all his NXT people in. But again bro, that's the first rule. You bring in so many people at once, nobody gets over there. (From 17:07 - 17:18)

Russo mentioned that the hardcore fans would be watching but questioned whether the product would be able to draw in new viewers.

"Those are the hardcore wrestling fans that are always going to watch wrestling. They watched for years and years and couldn't stand what Vince McMahon was doing. I'm not talking about those people. I'm talking about is this show going to bring new viewers and new eyeballs? That's what I'm talking about. The marks, the hardcore fans, as long as wrestling is on the marque, they're gonna watch the show." (From 17:40 - 18:03)

You can watch the entire show here:

You can catch the full results from RAW here.

WWE RAW got its first glimpse of Dexter Lumis

As the main event of RAW concluded, another former NXT star showed up on WWE TV. While AJ Styles celebrated his win over The Miz, cameras cut to security officials dragging out a hooded figure from the audience. This was none other than Dexter Lumis.

This return comes days after another released star, Karrion Kross, made his way to SmackDown last week. Kross announced his comeback with a vicious attack on Drew McIntyre and stared down the Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

Which other stars do you think will make a comeback in the Triple H regime? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh