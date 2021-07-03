Shawn Michaels' important advice to two recently released superstars revealed (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels started doing backstage work for the WWE a few years back and has since become an important figure in NXT. Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers ever. Almost every talent in the WWE would want to pick the Heartbreak Kid's brain if they bumped into the legend backstage.

Shawn Michaels is also, unsurprisingly, a very effective mentor who never shies away from sharing his knowledge about the business. Recently released WWE act, The Bollywood Boyz, revealed one pivotal piece of advice they received from HBK.

Gurv and Harv Sihra sat down for an insightful interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and recalled their stint with Jinder Mahal and how they got the most out of the alliance.

The Bollywood Boyz had arguably the best highlight-reel moments from the entire Jinder Mahal storyline. The brothers took some painful-looking bumps, and Shawn Michaels' tip might have inspired the team.

Make sure 'that one bump' counts: Shawn Michaels to The Bollywood Boyz

Shawn Michaels had a chat with the brothers before they hit the road full-time and joined the Jinder Mahal project. While Harv and Gurv were merely supporting acts in Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign, HBK urged them to make every bump count, even if they had just one to execute.

The Bollywood Boyz would have made HBK proud as the tag team's impressive bumps led WWE to make a compilation video.

Do you remember Randy Orton tossing one of them onto the table? Of course, you do! It is just one of the many examples where the Singh Brothers' execution and selling visually enhanced a bump.

"I mean, again, it was an opportunity, right? I remember talking to Shawn Michaels just before we kind of went full-time on the road, and he told us that in the spot that we were in, the managerial spot, it's oftentimes, it can get, your job is to be a supporting part in the whole thing because it was about Jinder. I remember him saying but if you get one bump that night, make sure that one bump counts and people remember that, they remember that one bump, and I think we did a pretty good job of, if you watch Backlash and Money in the Bank, and the Punjabi Prison match, we got a lot of opportunities to still highlight ourselves," revealed Harv Sihra.

The Bollywood Boyz had an underrated impact during their managerial run with Jinder Mahal. In hindsight, Gurv and Harv Sihra made every bump look deadly, and Randy Orton also helped the duo get their ideas heard by WWE officials.

