Shawn Michaels indirectly entangled in heated real-life feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Shawn Michaels found himself indirectly caught up in the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are two of the most popular rappers in the world. Both rappers have delivered mutliple hit songs and albums over the years. However, recently both men have been embroiled in their own feud with each other. It all started when Kendrick released his song titled Like That where he stated that he's not in the big three with Drake and J. Cole. In fact, he mentioned it's just him. Drake, in response, leaked his own track titled Push Ups where he claimed that Kendrick was not in the big three since he was wiped down by SZA, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage.

Drake didn't wait for a response from his adversary and released another diss track titled Taylor Made Freestyle using A.I. generated voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shukur, which resulted in a ceast and desist from the latter's estate. In the now deleted track, Drake accused Lamar of not responding to his diss because he didn't want to interfere with the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department. Both rappers continued to release diss tracks over the next few days, taking shots at each other.

Kendrick Lamar recently released a diss track titled Not Like Us, in which he referenced WWE Hall of Famer's Shawn Michaels' iconic finishing move - the Sweet Chin Music.

"Put the whole label on me, I'mma get 'em dropped. Sweet Chin Music and I won't pass the aux." [2:21 - 2:25]

Vince Russo slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels following the WWE Draft 2024

The 2024 WWE Draft concluded last week. Several superstars were traded between brands and a couple of NXT stars were called up to the main rosters. Stars like Lyra Valkyria and Kiana James received their main roster callup. However, this didn't sit well with Vince Russo and voiced his displeasure with Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels for calling up superstars who lack the "IT" factor.

"Bro, if you can't look at people at this point in your career and say they don't have the IT factor, they look like everybody else, and they're never going to get over, what have you learned in the last thirty years, Shawn? (From 2:00 to 2:20)

He continued:

"Look up any sport in the world; what sport brings up mediocrity? What sport brings mediocrity to the main roster? You're either great and making the team, or you're not. It's freaking mediocrity after mediocrity after mediocrity of all these people (...) I don't understand the system. We're bringing mediocrity; we keep adding to the numbers, and nobody ever gets over." (From 3:00 to 3:50)

It will be interesting to see if any of the NXT stars called up to the main roster will be able to get over with the fans.