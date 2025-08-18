Shawn Michaels Just Underwent Surgery, WWE Legend Kevin Nash Reveals

Shawn Michaels is widely viewed as one of the greatest in-ring talents in WWE history. On the latest episode of his podcast, Kevin Nash disclosed details about his close friend's recent operation.

Michaels famously suffered a serious back injury during a Casket match against The Undertaker at the 1998 Royal Rumble. Two months later, The Heartbreak Kid returned to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 before the injury forced him to step away from the ring for four years.

Nash revealed on Kliq This that Michaels recently underwent surgery to fix a long-standing issue with his back:

"Shawn just got done, he had an operation because when he f****d his back up on that Casket match, they put some rods and s**t in his back, they had to take them out because they were all twisted." [From 55:46 to 56:03]

Shawn Michaels is the creative figurehead of WWE's NXT developmental brand. He also makes sporadic on-screen appearances on main roster shows.

Kevin Nash on Shawn Michaels' reaction to the surgery

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. The Hulkster underwent dozens of surgeries after his wrestling career ended, including several operations on his back.

Kevin Nash added that Hogan once showed him the rods that had been removed from his back after surgery. Although he has not yet spoken to Shawn Michaels, he thinks his fellow Kliq member is dealing with a similar issue.

"Shawn just had that done [the same back surgery as Hulk Hogan], and I guess, I haven't had a chance to talk to him because I haven't had chance to talk to my f***ing wife that lives with me, but he woke up from surgery and was in less pain," Nash continued. "And Shawn needs both his knees replaced on top of that. And who's to say as long as they've been bowed like that, there's not some hip things." [From 56:29 to 57:02]

In the same episode, Nash explained why he stands by his scathing criticism of WWE star LA Knight.

