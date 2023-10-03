Shawn Michaels could make huge change to WWE NXT after "lessons were learned," according to Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that WWE could potentially bring a significant change to the NXT product under the regime of Shawn Michaels.

As of now, The Heartbreak Kid serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of the WWE's third brand. However, before Shawn Michaels, Triple H led this position until he was promoted to Head of Creative in 2022.

Since the 14-time world champion founded the NXT brand, the product in its glory days went by the classic "Black & Gold" title. But under the absence of The Game, the development brand was forcefully evolved to "NXT 2.0" and now "White & Gold" after September 2021.

While speaking on an episode of the Busted Open, Bully Ray predicted that the company will eventually bring back the NXT's Black & Gold version. The reason behind this assumption would be WWE realizing that the original blueprint had sell-out arenas and delivered huge numbers in their viewership.

"I think very slowly, at a pace you might not be able to recognize or see, NXT is going to turn back into the Black & Gold brand. I think lessons were learned. And now it's just going to be a more steady, gradual way of going about bringing that Black & Gold work mentality and type of show," Ray said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bully Ray compares Shawn Michaels with Paul Heyman

During the same interview, the former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about how The Heartbreak Kid helps NXT talent boost to the main roster, the way Paul Heyman did during his ECW days.

According to the Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels is the perfect man to lead WWE's third brand, given how every single week, the product keeps getting better and better.

"I think Shawn is starting to get intuned with this roster more and more, and he's becoming quite the booker/producer/agent — whatever you want to call him — and when you have somebody who is truly intuned with their roster, i.e. Paul Heyman with ECW, you get some really great stuff. And every single week, NXT seems to be taking a step forward," he added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion will turn back to its original form, with Shawn Michaels being at the forefront and giving talent better opportunities.

