Shawn Michaels makes major announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently made a major announcement on social media.

Since the 1995 Special Olympic World Games, WWE has been a proud supporter, cheering on athletes with disabilities at events like the 2018 USA Games in Seattle, the 2022 Games in Orlando, and beyond. The Stamford-based promotion even teamed up with Special Olympics International and Connecticut.

Today, The Heartbreak Kid dropped some exciting news on X (formerly Twitter). WWE NXT stars are raising money for charity. They are gearing up for a "Polar Plunge" to raise money for Special Olympics Florida athletes.

"Our #WWENXT Superstars are taking the plunge to raise money for @soflinfo athletes this morning!" Shawn Michaels wrote.

Shawn Michaels breaks silence on Vince McMahon allegations

Vince McMahon has found himself in big trouble after a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a disturbing graphic lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and a few other names.

These names were accused of serious sexual misconduct and trafficking. After the news broke out, McMahon stepped down from all his roles in the TKO Group Holdings and denied the claims, intending to vigorously defend himself to clear his name of all the charges.

During the NXT Vengeance Day media call, Michaels opened up about the ongoing Vince McMahon situation and labeled it as "incredibly sad:"

"It’s an incredibly sad situation. As everyone knows, I have very little and absolutely nothing to do, and gladly so, with the corporate stuff that goes on. We try to focus here in NXT on the men and women that come through these doors and we do. I think we foster a safe and supportive atmosphere down here. I know that they reinstalled and upgraded I think in 2022, some of those regulations and whatnot."

The Heartbreak Kid also shared that it is important to support WWE talent and give them a safe working environment, which he has tried to do on the NXT brand. Fans will be excited to see what the Hall of Famer has planned for young WWE stars on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

