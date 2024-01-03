Shawn Michaels makes MAJOR announcement during WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has made a huge announcement on the 'New Years Evil' episode of NXT.

The show's main event is poised to feature Trick Williams defending his NXT Championship number one contendership against Grayson Waller. Now, it appears that we're in store for a surprise appearance by the night's end.

Shawn Michaels just dropped breaking news on Twitter, sharing that he got a call tipping him off about a former NXT Champion coming to witness the main event at the show:

"New Year’s Evil is off to a hot start. Just got a call from a former NXT champion who wants to stop by and watch the new main event," Michaels wrote.

Check out Shawn Michaels' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The company has been making huge teases like this and following them up with major returns and surprises. Just last night on RAW, fans were shocked to see the return of The Rock, who even teased a match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It'll be intriguing to see which former champion makes an appearance later in the show.

What did you make of Shawn Michaels' announcement during NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.