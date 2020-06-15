Shawn Michaels on why matches against AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan never came to fruition

Shawn Michaels was reported to face either Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles in the past.

Shawn Michaels has retired three times in WWE

Shawn Michaels has done it all in the WWE. He is the first-ever Grand Slam Champion, a two time Royal Rumble winner and a two time Hall Of Famer. He was last seen in action in a WWE ring when he and Triple H teamed together to face The Brothers Of Destruction at Crown Jewel in 2018. After Michaels retired in 2010, many fans have expressed their desire to see the Heart Break Kid square up against current WWE Superstars such as Daniel Bryan and AJ Styleses.

Shawn Michaels on not facing AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan

In an interview with talkSPORT.com, Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on facing the current set of WWE Superstars that were thrown at him.

“When I made the decision and then had the match with The Undertaker, I was at complete peace and had been that way ever since. Certainly when it comes to seeing other talent that you admire or you think is really good, it’s hard not to think to yourself ‘Oh my goodness, if they had been around in my generation, I could of really had fantastic matches with him.’ But I also thought about that from a standpoint of people that were before me that I watched on TV and grew up with."

“The Harley Races, the original Iron Shiek, Abdul the Butcher and all of that, Dusty Rhodes, Wahoo McDaniels – there was a number of people that I grew up with and I thought the same thing ‘oh my goodness, that would be awesome. And it’s the same thing with [Hulk] Hogan, [Ric] Flair, Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson]. People I did have that opportunity [to wrestle] and that’s always fun for the 15 year old boy inside you."

“So, again, you certainly think about it in your head, but in no time was there ever a really a pull or a desire or anything I had to struggle with about coming back.”

There were reports that Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles were top picks that were pitched to Shawn Michaels to bring him out of retirement for one more match. Shawn Michaels, however, had other thoughts running in his mind.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament last week on SmackDown. The Phenomenal, AJ Styles walked away with the win on that night. Their match garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from fans and critics. It will be interesting to see where Daniel Bryan goes from here.

Both Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have been WWE Champions in the promotion. With AJ Styles' first reign as Intercontinental Champion, he has added his name to the list of Intercontinental Champions, that includes Daniel Bryan.