Shawn Michaels' newly introduced match type sees a first-ever winner in the women's match in WWE show

Shawn Michaels' newly introduced match type sees Roxanne Perez emerge as the first-ever Iron Survivor.

Shawn Michaels shocked the world when he announced the Iron Survivor Challenge Match a couple of weeks ago. He said there would be two Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.

After discussions with the Hall of Fame panel, the match participants were finalized. They were Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, and Kiana James. Indi Hartwell had to earn her spot in the match on NXT.

NXT Deadline started with the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Roxanne Perez started the match with Zoey Stark. Roxanne constantly attempted multiple rolls up, emphasizing the need to get an early pinfall.

The match picked up as more participants started joining. While all the participants started gaining pinfalls, Roxanne Perez was late. Surprisingly, Perez rolled up Stark for her first pinfall.

Despite getting a pinfall late in the match, she quickly gained another pinfall by pinning Cora Jade. As the match drew close, all the women behind were frantically trying to gain a pinfall and tie the match with Perez.

However, none of them were successful, and Perez ended up being the first-ever Iron Survivor with two pinfalls.

Now that Roxanne Perez has won the Iron Survivor Challenge, she will challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship in the near future.

The match was exciting, and it looks like Shawn Michaels will be happy with how everything turned out.

Are you happy that Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge? Sound off in the comments section.

