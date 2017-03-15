WWE News: Shawn Michaels on why The Undertaker didn’t join the Kliq

Michaels opined that Taker not joining the Kliq had a lot to do with his own backstage alignments.

The Kliq was one of the most powerful factions ever in pro-wrestling history

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated where he revealed the reason behind The Undertaker not joining the Kliq faction of which he was a part.

In case you didn’t know…

The Kliq was a group founded in the 1990s by WWE (then WWF) performers and real-life best friends Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Sean Waltman.

With the passage of time, the group managed to obtain a lot of control over scheduling matches, deciding their results, creating storylines and even determining the fate of other performers’ careers.

However, its existence ended in 1996 as Hall and Nash signed contracts with WCW.

The heart of the matter

According to Michaels, The Undertaker is a very calm and collected person whereas the Kliq was the complete opposite. Although they were always good friends with ‘The Phenom’, he preferred to hang around with other wrestlers like Yokozuna and the Godwins among others.

This is what ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ told Sports Illustrated:

“Taker has always been a calm, cool, and collected guy. But the Kliq? We were loud and obnoxious. Taker was great friends with Kevin and Scott Hall. We’ve always got along, too, and clearly now we’re closer than ever, but Taker had his own crew. He ran with Yoko and the Godwins and some other guys, and we hung out with them a bunch.”

Shawn Michaels added that The Undertaker not joining the Kliq is similar to the way it has been with him and John Cena. ‘The Showstopper’ was quoted as saying this:

“The Undertaker wasn’t in the Kliq, and it’s the same with John Cena and me. We’ve always gotten along well, but we never rode up and down the road together.”

What next?

Barring Triple H, the other four members of the Kliq are scheduled to be part of an event named ‘One Night Only with the Kliq’ during the WrestleMania weekend at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

Author’s take

As much as it was infamous, the Kliq holds a lot of significance in professional wrestling history due to the wrestlers involved in it and their impact on the Wrestling world, both as a group and as individuals.

