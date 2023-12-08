Shawn Michaels opens up on legendary 8-time WWE champion's recent run on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently talked about an eight-time champion's run in NXT a few weeks ago.

The star in question is Becky Lynch, who has been a RAW Women's Champion (x2), SmackDown Women's Champion (x4), Women's Tag Team Champion (x1), and NXT Women's Champion (x1).

Following this year's Payback Premium Live Event, The Man set her sights on Tiffany Stratton's NXT Women's Title. This feud came to life inside the squared circle on the September 12 episode of the show, in which Lynch dethroned Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion until she lost the title to Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc.

As NXT's creative leader, Michaels recognized the impact Becky Lynch had. The Hall of Famer, while speaking on Deadline Media Call, lauded the eight-time champion for bringing star power and prestige to the brand and inspiring the next generations of female wrestlers.

"Look, the biggest thing, it's her servant-like nature that she brought. Becky Lynch is a huge star. She's a WWE Superstar through and through. But she came down to NXT and just made sure she wanted to lift up all of the women and NXT as a whole down there. And I think for me, the humility with which she went about doing that to me was just off the charts. And that's what I appreciated so much about her in doing it," Michaels said. [H/T: Comicbook.com]

Shawn Michaels revealed Wes Lee took the final call on his major WWE match

During the same Media Call, The Heartbreak Kid spoke about Wes Lee's match at the upcoming NXT Deadline.

The 29-year-old star was set to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship this Saturday. However, Lee, on this week's edition of NXT, announced that he would be out of in-ring action for about 12 months due to an injury and wouldn't be able to compete at the Deadline show.

Shawn Michaels revealed that the severity of The Kardiak Kid's injury wasn't fully known to the company until the very last moment and that Lee made the final decision to pull out of the title bout.

Dragon Lee has taken Wes Lee's spot for the North American Championship, as declared by Rey Mysterio on NXT TV. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old star dethrones The Judgment Day member.

What did you think of Shawn Michaels' comment on Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

