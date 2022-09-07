Shawn Michaels promoted to major backstage WWE role

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels now has a major new role backstage with the company, according to CBS Sports. The former World Heavyweight Champion can now add Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative to his already impressive resume.

This is Michael’s second backstage promotion in recent months. During the announcement of NXT Europe, the Heartbreak Kid was listed as Vice President of that same department.

In 2021, following the former head of NXT Triple H's cardiac event, Michaels took over the role. Previously, Michaels was with Triple H as a trainer and producer for the brand for over five years. With The Game's healthy return and his own promotion within the company, Shawn's role with the brand not only continues, but is set to be expanded.

Based on the report, Michaels will not only be in charge of running NXT and developing its talent, but expanding the brand as well. This includes next year's launch of NXT Europe

Shawn Michaels has a wealth of experience to draw from

Following a career worthy of his two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, Michaels retired from performing in 2010. While he wouldn't start working as an NXT trainer for another six years, he came into the role with prior experience.

After his first retirement in 1998, following WrestleMania XIV, Michaels opened his own wrestling school, the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. The school has trained a number of performers who have gone on to have successful careers, notably Brian Danielson and Brian Kendrick. Michaels left the school in 2002 upon his return to WWE in 2002. It continues to this day as the Texas Wrestling Academy.

With his work in NXT 2.0 being well received critically, we'll have to wait and see if this success will continue with his new role as well.

