Shawn Michaels reacts to historic WWE NXT WarGames

Shawn Michaels was full of praise for the historic main event at NXT WarGames on Sunday.

This year's edition of WarGames witnessed the landscape of NXT change as The black and gold era superstars took on the quartet of NXT 2.0 in the main event.

After a grueling battle between the eight superstars that lasted over 30 minutes, it was the younger generation that managed to come out on top after Bron Breakker pinned Tommaso Ciampa. Many fans believe this to be a passing of the torch moment as a new era begins in NXT.

Former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels was not far behind in sharing his appreciation as he took to Twitter to post his message after the event:

NXT 2.0 replaced the black & gold branding in September, as the show became more focused on sports entertainment and building stars for the future.

Shawn Michaels thinks very highly of NXT 2.0

NXT was relaunched as NXT 2.0 on September 15. Other than the new branding, the revamped version of NXT featured multiple new faces, with several performance center talents being promoted to on-screen roles.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels believes the revamp has worked as there are plenty of talents who could become stars in the future.

The showstopper recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about his current crop of up-and-coming NXT 2.0 stars. The Headliner said nobody has been thrown into the deep end like NXT 2.0's superstars:

"Bron Breakker, Tony D'Angelo, Grayson Waller, numerous other people where you are watching their first, second, third, tenth match. Breakker, Tony D'Angelo, they are going to go out there at WarGames, one of our biggest shows of the year, and it's their tenth to fifteenth match. Nobody has been thrown into the deep end like these young men and women have. They've done a fantastic job and it's awesome to see." (h/t Fightful)

Since the launch of NXT 2.0, Triple H has been absent from live events after undergoing a procedure for a genetic heart issue. Shawn Michaels is currently running WWE's third brand in Triple H's absence.

