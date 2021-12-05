"It starts all here" – Shawn Michaels says NXT 2.0 is the only brand that creates new stars

WWE Hall of Famer & NXT Producer Shawn Michaels spoke with Jim Varsallone about NXT 2.0, with The Heartbreak Kid saying the revamp has been great for the product and grooming young stars for the main roster.

Shawn Michaels, who's been an NXT producer since 2018, feels NXT 2.0 is the only brand in the entire world with the capacity to develop new and fresh talent that will become stars on the WWE Main Roster in the future:

"One of the really cool buzzwords...is 'producing new, young, fresh superstars,' and they are actually people who have been around for ten or 15 years and are just now making it onto television. We are the only brand in the entire world that is bringing real, true to life, young, fresh men and women that are going to be the stars of RAW and SmackDown in the next five to ten years. It's just that simple. It starts all here."

"Bron Breakker, Tony D'Angelo, Grayson Waller, numerous other people where you are watching their first, second, third, tenth matches. Breakker, Tony D'Angelo, they are going to go out there at WarGames, one of our biggest shows of the year, and it's their tenth to fifteenth matches. Nobody has been thrown into the deep end like these young men and women have. They've done a fantastic job and it's awesome to see." (h/t Fightful)

NXT 2.0 replaced the Black & Gold branding in September, with the show becoming more focused on building future stars' in-ring skills and character development.

NXT commentator Beth Phenoix says NXT 2.0 is helping create superstars that transition to the WWE main roster

During separate interviews with Busted Open Radio and Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix talked about NXT 2.0, the philosophy of the product they produce, and how NXT 2.0 helps create ready superstars:

"We’re still producing superstars but the motivation is different now. The motivation is more character work and creating characters that get under your skin, and characters you’re attached to. A lot of that, especially if you know yourself and, a lot of our young talent are working on figuring that out, then that really resonates and then the door opens."

Beth Phoenix recently announced her plans to leave WWE following NXT WarGames, noting she wants to spend more time with her family.

