Shawn Michaels reportedly has a massive new job role under Triple H in WWE

Shawn Michaels has reportedly received a massive promotion in WWE as the company's latest press release referred to him as the "Vice President."

WWE recently announced the rebranding of NXT UK with the launch of NXT Europe for 2023. Triple H is clearly focused on product expansion, with many changes expected to happen at the corporate level under his regime. Michaels has been Triple H's right-hand man for many years in NXT and seems to have been rewarded with a new role.

As seen below in WWE's official statement, Michaels is listed as WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative:

"Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics highlighted that this was the first time Michaels was labeled a company VP, and it might be a confirmation of his new job title moving forward.

"Shawn Michaels is referred to in the press release as WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative, the first time I've seen a title for him," Thurston tweeted.

Shawn Michaels took over as NXT's head in September 2021

Following Triple H's untimely cardiac event last year, Shawn Michaels stepped in to take over his longtime friend's responsibilities behind the scenes in NXT.

The Heartbreak Kid's rise to prominence backstage coincided with the arrival of a new NXT as he was tasked with revamping the developmental brand. The WWE Hall of Famer has been calling the shots creatively in NXT 2.0. and has also garnered widespread praise for his work in developing talent in the yellow brand.

NXT UK star Noam Dar recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and opened up on his experiences of working with the WWE legend.

"Yeah, absolutely, Shawn is a genius without even trying. Just things that he'll say as off-the-cuff remarks will be nuggets of wisdom that can be career-changing for you," said Dar. I was lucky to work and still do work with Shawn, on quite a lot of stuff, especially when I first arrived to NXT UK."

As for HBK, the former WWE Champion will play a crucial role along with Triple H in shaping the next generation of superstars following Vince McMahon's retirement.

