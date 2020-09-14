WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently sat down with Inside The Ropes and opened up on the aftermath of the controversial Montreal incident in 1997, following which Bret Hart left for WCW. Michaels stated that on the night after Survivor Series, he asked backstage where The Undertaker was. Michaels wanted to have a chat with him to make sure that the two were cool with each other.

I asked about one dude, when I went in, I said, 'Where's Taker? Where's Mark?" and they say he's in there with Vince. And I said, "All right." You have to understand, you have been there for a long time. It's two very different guys, different personalities. But by this time, even then, we knew that there were two of pillars within the WWE, everything was sort of built around.

I just need to know where he's at on this, because if there's somebody you gotta sit there and have a chat with, it's gonna be him. For all of this to move forward, he and I are gonna have to get simpatico on this. Clearly, Vince knew the same thing and that's why he was the first guy he talked to the next day. I remember waiting on him and he walked up to me and he goes, "We're cool." Off he went. I went, "All right."

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were two of the biggest Superstars in the company back in late 1997

With Bret Hart gone, The Undertaker and Michaels instantly became the top two guys in WWE at the time. The Undertaker was backstage at the time of the incident and wasn't thrilled with what had happened in the ring. Many others backstage were unhappy over the finish of the match as well.

Around 13 years later, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart moved on after having a talk on Monday Night RAW, with millions watching the segment. Hart went on to face Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26 and exacted revenge on the WWE Chairman for that fateful night.