The Undertaker reveals what he was angry with Vince McMahon and WWE about

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

It's been over two decades since the infamous Montreal Screwjob, which, in a way, kickstarted a new era in WWE and pro wrestling. The Undertaker, a locker room leader back then, was very angry backstage, and in a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he revealed how "pissed" he was and how he could have sorted the mess.

'Taker said that he would have been willing to be involved in a match with Bret Hart before The Hitman left for WCW, and remove Shawn Michaels from the equation. The Phenom was not pleased with not being called up to help sort out the issue as he felt that he could have done the "business" for WWE.

“I was pissed about the whole thing because I felt like there, I possibly could’ve been used to get what we needed. Take Shawn out of this, let me do it, and then I’ll do business on the other side, and I think Bret probably would’ve went for that. There was such disdain at that time between the two of them, and Bret was leaving. But I was just kind of, at that point, I was like, if… it’s (McMahon’s) company and he did what he thought was best, but I was like, ‘Dude, I think I could’ve helped this whole thing out. I’m right here and you know I’m gonna do business.’ But it happened, and I was real pissed.” (H/T New York Post)

The Undertaker and Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart and others spoke about how Undertaker was fuming backstage after the Montreal Screwjob, and how The Phenom had confronted Vince McMahon about it. He was the one who brought McMahon out of his office following the Screwjob and told the WWE Chairman to apologize to Hart.

The real-life feud between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels spilled into the ring, and Vince McMahon took the matter into his own hands, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Over the last few months, The Undertaker has peeled back the curtain to speak about his life and career, promoting his new documentary, The Last Ride, on the WWE Network.