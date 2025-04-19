Shawn Michaels reveals the truth about his relationship with Triple H to Stephanie McMahon; she had doubts

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels inducted his best friend, 14-time world champion and current Chief Content Officer, Triple H, into the Hall of Fame, immortalizing his legacy in the process.

The Heartbreak Kid is known for his abilities on the mic, and the 2025 Hall of Fame was another great example as he gave the best induction speech of the night. While talking about Triple H’s journey, HBK joked with Stephanie McMahon, acknowledging he knew she had doubts about his relationship with the Game, he further stated that the only time he kissed the Cerebral Assassin was in front of the WWE universe.

“I know there's been times when you (Stephanie McMahon) wondered about our relationship, and I am not gonna lie to you my wife wondered as well but as he and I have both done, we have assured our wives and i can assure all of you hand on god, the only time we have ever kissed was on live television in front of all of you. That's the truth, Steph,” said Shawn Michaels.

However, Triple H hilariously recreated the moment with Shawn Michaels as they met on the Hall of Fame stage, The Game kissed his best friend after sharing a hug, which has now sparked buzz all around social media.

Triple H’s legacy has forever been etched in the history books, and we at SportsKeeda Wrestling wish him the best and congratulate him on being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

