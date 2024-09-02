Shawn Michaels says he's a "believer" and invites 36-year-old star back to WWE after No Mercy 2024

Shawn Michaels put out another masterclass at NXT No Mercy 2024. Barring fans wanting a different main event and ending, the overall show went great. Backstage after the show, Michaels invited a 36-year-old star back to WWE.

The main event of No Mercy 2024 saw a bit of history made. "All Ego" Ethan Page defended his NXT Title against TNA's Joe Hendry. By headlining the show, Joe became the first superstar in WWE history to headline a premium live event while being contracted to TNA. It was a rare moment, and Trick Williams was the special guest referee. The heel turn didn't happen as expected, and Ethan Page won after hitting Hendry with a low blow.

Backstage, when the show was over, Joe Hendry was seen interacting with Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid told the 36-year-old star he was welcome back whenever he wanted the opportunity. As he walked off, Shawn Michaels shouted, "I'm a believer!"

It was a wholesome interaction between the two. To many fans, Hendry is almost a WWE star, barring his actual signature on a TNA contract.

Triple H praised Shawn Michaels and the entire NXT crew after No Mercy 2024

Triple H had to make a quick flight back to the United States, thus missing the post-Bash in Berlin Press Conference to be with his daughter, who is entering college. However, he had the time to check out NXT No Mercy and congratulated his old partner, Michaels, for the incredible effort.

He also congratulated the entire NXT crew on another blockbuster event. Michaels has certainly helped breathe new life into NXT in the last few years. As Vince McMahon's WWE run was coming to an end, he made drastic changes to the brand - a transition that Michaels had to go through and go out of during his time in charge.

