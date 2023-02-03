Shawn Michaels says injured WWE RAW Superstar is a tough talent

WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently praised Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Kai returned to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam last year and is currently the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside stablemate IYO SKY.

Despite sustaining an injury at the Royal Rumble, Dakota Kai showed up on WWE RAW this week and was present at ringside for IYO SKY's match against Candice LeRae. Later on the show, Kai was also attacked by Becky Lynch, who used her as a ransom for a Steel Cage match against stable leader Bayley.

The current Women's Tag Team Champion's name was mentioned during a recent pre-NXT Vengeance Day conference call with Shawn Michaels. As per the Wrestling Observer, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he "doesn't know of a tougher talent than Dakota Kai."

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Michaels says he doesn't know of a tougher talent than Dakota Kai. Very happy for her success on the main roster and getting what she deserves. Michaels says he doesn't know of a tougher talent than Dakota Kai. Very happy for her success on the main roster and getting what she deserves.

It remains to be seen when the Damage CTRL star will wrestle next. The Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley is scheduled for the February 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch versus Bayley is in the works for WWE WrestleMania 39

As per SI's Justin Barrasso, Bayley eliminating Becky Lynch in the Royal Rumble match is not only meant to continue their feud on the red brand temporarily but is building towards a massive showdown at the Show of Shows.

Originally, The Man was rumored to be facing Ronda Rousey at the Show of Shows. However, the latter has been off television completely since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final blue brand's episode of 2022.

It remains to be seen when The Baddest Woman on the Planet will return.

Andrew @bigtimeEST If Bayley vs Becky Lynch happens at WrestleMania 39, all of the Four Horsewomen will have faced each other at WrestleMania.



Becky faced Sasha and Charlotte at WM32.



Sasha faced Charlotte and Becky at WM32, and Bayley at WM33.



Bayley faced Sasha and Charlotte at WM33. If Bayley vs Becky Lynch happens at WrestleMania 39, all of the Four Horsewomen will have faced each other at WrestleMania. Becky faced Sasha and Charlotte at WM32.Sasha faced Charlotte and Becky at WM32, and Bayley at WM33.Bayley faced Sasha and Charlotte at WM33. https://t.co/yAZ33fUG17

Meanwhile, the most popular woman on the roster debatably needs a Mania match, and Bayley seems the perfect candidate. The duo were scheduled to face each other on the 30th Anniversary special of the red brand in a Steel Cage match, but that got canceled after Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and The Role Model herself attacked Lynch prior to the bout.

They last faced each other on the December 19, 2022, episode of RAW, where Bayley picked up the victory over Lynch.

