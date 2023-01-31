WWE RAW Superstar suffers undisclosed injury at the Royal Rumble

Dakota Kai returned to WWE alongside Iyo Sky and Bayley at the Summerslam premium live event last year. The trio dubbed themselves "Damage CTRL" and have remained relevant throughout their run on the red brand.

Despite losing some big matches, they are still on top of the division. Bayley is currently embroiled in a feud against Becky Lynch, while Kai and Sky are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

At the Royal Rumble, Dakota Kai entered at #9 and racked up five eliminations and stayed in the match for 22 minutes and 20 seconds. However, she also sustained an injury, which was mentioned by commentator Corey Graves.

This may be why she accompanied Iyo Sky ringside for the latter's match against Candice LeRae on Monday night. Whilst the extent of the injury is unclear, it appears that Dakota Kai may not be able to wrestle for the foreseeable future.

Bayley scheduled to face arch-rival Becky Lynch on WWE RAW next week

The Role Model probably didn't get enough credit for single-handedly carrying the division on the red brand as the top heel, giving The EST Bianca Belair a worthy opponent during the second half of 2022.

She moved on to feud with Becky Lynch during the WarGames match on Survivor Series,

The duo were scheduled to face each other in a Steel Cage match on the 30th Anniversary Special, but the match did not happen due to Damage CTRL attacking Lynch prior to the bout. This creative decision was not well-received.

At the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch eliminated both Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before being eventually taken out by Bayley.

It remains to be seen as to how WWE will go about this story next week on the February 6th episode of RAW.

The episode will see Becky Lynch and Bayley collide inside a Steel Cage.

Do you think WWE should book these two in a stipulation bout at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

