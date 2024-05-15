Shawn Michaels sends a message to newly crowned champion after his title win; WWE star reacts

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took to social media to send a message to Tony D'Angelo after the latter won the NXT Heritage Cup on the latest episode of the white and gold brand. The Don reacted to the message in a recent tweet.

The 28-year-old star defeated Charlie Dempsey in the main event of NXT this week to win the coveted championship, his first singles title in WWE. The match was settled in the fifth round, which saw Tony hit Dempsey with the spinning fisherman's buster to win the bout via pinfall. He celebrated his victory with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino, the members of the D'Angelo Family.

Following the latest episode of the developmental brand, Shawn Michaels took to X/Twitter and shared a picture of him posing with the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion and the rest of his crew. He wrote that it was a tremendous win for Tony D'Angelo and an incredible night for The Family. The Heartbreak Kid congratulated The Don and praised him by calling him a bonafide superstar.

"Tremendous win for @TonyDangeloWWE and an incredible night for The Family! Congratulations to the new #HeritageCup Champion… another leap forward for a bonafide Superstar. #WWENXT," Shawn Michaels shared.

Tony later responded to Shawn's tweet by telling the latter that he appreciated him.

"Italian heritage cup champion. THE DON! I appreciate you Shawn!" Tony D'Angelo shared.

Check out Shawn Michaels' tweet and Tony D'Angelo's response to it below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Don remains to be seen.

Vince Russo slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels following the 2024 WWE Draft

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the 2024 WWE Draft. More than a handful of superstars switched brands and several were called up to the main roster from NXT.

While speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the 63-year-old slammed Triple H and Shawn Michaels' booking decisions behind the 2024 WWE Draft. Russo claimed that the roster was filled with mediocrity and that the superstars lacked the "IT" factor.

"Bro, if you can't look at people at this point in your career and say they don't have the IT factor, they look like everybody else, and they're never going to get over, what have you learned in the last thirty years, Shawn?... We're bringing mediocrity; we keep adding to the numbers, and nobody ever gets over," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see who will be Tony D'Angelo's first challenger for the NXT Heritage Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback