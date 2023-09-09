WWE's developmental brand received a new life when Shawn Michaels became the creative leader for the brand after Triple H was promoted to Chief Content Officer. Fans recently reacted to a report about Gable Steveson's status with the developmental brand.

The superstars of tomorrow are currently under Shawn Michaels' leadership, and several stars have become popular over the past year under the developmental brand's new leadership. Earlier this year, Gable Steveson made his in-ring debut for WWE and faced Baron Corbin.

According to a new report from WON, the former NCAA Champion has been removed from the developmental brand. The report also states that WWE has no plans for him on the brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Steveson only had one match on the brand, which ended in a disqualification.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The report only states that Steveson won't be a part of the developmental brand. Initially, he was drafted to WWE RAW before joining NXT. It will be interesting to see what the company does with Gable Steveson in the coming weeks.

Shawn Michaels' former WWE rival praised Gable Steveson

In 2005, Shawn Michaels faced one of the biggest rivals of his career in the form of Kurt Angle when he eliminated Angle from the Royal Rumble match. In return, Angle came back and eliminated him to start their feud.

The two feuded for the majority of the year on Monday Night RAW. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Gable Steveson and his in-ring work:

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete. You know, he not only incredible on the mat wrestling, I mean, this kid, you know, he can do backflips. He's really athletic, super athletic. And I think he's gonna have a great future. I just don't know how entertaining he's gonna be."

Angle is hopeful that Steveson will have a great future in the industry:

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talked to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good. Because you want to... He has potential. I think he's going to be pretty good. And so I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could he could definitely." [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see what Steveson will do next in the company.

What are your thoughts on Gbale Steveson? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.