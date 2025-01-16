Shawn Michaels set for a major main roster WWE event, update on whether he'll get physical (Exclusive)

He has been getting plaudits as NXT's boss but Shawn Michaels is gearing up for a big main roster assignment in WWE.

As revealed exclusively on WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass with JoeyVotes and TC, Shawn Michaels is currently scheduled to appear at the next Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025.

The upcoming edition of SNME will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas and JoeyVotes confirmed that WWE's creative led by Triple H intends on using Shawn Michaels in front of his hometown crowd.

The Heartbreak Kid will not only be in attendance at the event but will also make a live appearance, though fans should not expect him to be involved in any angle that requires him to get physical. Sources noted that Shawn Michaels might not feature in any segment involving physicality but having him at Saturday Night's Main Event will certainly boost its star power.

TC chimed in during the latest episode and said having HBK on a retro show was a no-brainer from WWE. He noted that Michaels wasn't at RAW's star-studded debut on Netflix and at the SNME show in December 2024. TC felt it was the right time to pull out the Shawn Michaels card for the main roster, especially as the event will emanate from San Antonio, Texas.

WWE is treating the revived Saturday Night's Main Event like a big deal

The first Saturday Night's Main Event in years that went down a few weeks ago felt like a premium live event.

Cody Rhodes headlined the show in a grudge match against Kevin Owens and the controversial ending to their title showdown has been used extensively to advance the storyline.

WWE also crowned Chelsea Green as the inaugural Women's United States Champion at the event in December and it was just one of the many big moments that made Saturday Night's Main Event the ideal way to end the year.

Two matches have already been announced for the next installment of SNME as Gunther and Jey Uso will battle it out for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental title against Sheamus and more matches should be announced in the next week.

Add in a Shawn Michaels appearance and Saturday Night's Main Event is shaping up to be a must-watch affair.

