Shawn Michaels has shared what a top star's future plans in WWE might be

Shawn Michaels recently spoke to the press ahead of WWE's upcoming Battleground event. He shared updates about the event and spoke about several NXT stars, including Bron Breakker.

One of the things that really affected NXT in recent weeks was the WWE Draft. Thanks to the Draft, several top stars, including champions, were called up to the main roster. Apollo Crews, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, JD McDonagh, and Zoey Stark were all called up from NXT in this Draft.

Bron Breakker was one of the prominent names missing from the list that everyone expected to see called up. However, for the time being, he's still part of NXT, where he's in a feud with champion Carmelo Hayes.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 CHRIST Bron Breakker makes every spear look personalCHRIST Bron Breakker makes every spear look personal 😭 CHRIST https://t.co/knOT0hF7Vj

During the media call, Shawn Michaels was asked about Breakker's future plans and whether he would be a part of NXT for much longer. He was also asked if NXT had taken a big hit due to the Draft.

According to PWInsider, Shawn Michaels replied by saying that taking a big hit was a good thing for NXT. He also noted that Breakker would be with NXT for a while longer, and there are quite a few big matches left for him on the brand.

Much as Shawn Michaels said, Bron Breakker will be in a huge match at WWE NXT Battleground

NXT Battleground is going to be a major event for the company. The company will be putting on a major event for NXT and will feature one of the matches everyone has been waiting to see.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 THIS IS REAL HEEL WORK Bron Breakker pulled up to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams barbershopTHIS IS REAL HEEL WORK #WWENXT Bron Breakker pulled up to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams barbershop 😭😭😭 THIS IS REAL HEEL WORK #WWENXT https://t.co/rtpR2xaZ9H

After Carmelo Hayes defeated Breakker to win the NXT Title, Breakker was less than happy. As a heel now, he has assaulted Hayes on several occasions. He will now get the chance to get the title back at NXT Battleground. Hayes has been on the lookout for revenge after Breakker speared him through a wall.

It remains to be seen how the match will pan out on May 28.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker on the main roster? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes