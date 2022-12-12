Shawn Michaels shares heartfelt message to superstars following NXT Deadline

Shawn Michaels has sent out a heartfelt message to the superstars and others involved in making NXT Deadline a success.

NXT Deadline just concluded on December 10. The show featured a new match type called the Iron Survivor Challenge, which was the focal point of the show. There were two Iron Survivor Challenge matches - one for the men and one for the women.

The men's Iron Survivor challenge was won by Grayson Waller while Roxanne Perez won the Women's edition. The match was appreciated by the fans for being unique and fun to watch. NXT Deadline was headlined by Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews who competed for the NXT Championship.

Following NXT Deadline's success, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to thank everyone involved in the premium live event.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all the Superstars, production staff, and teams @WWE that had a hand in making #NXTDeadline a success and a night I won’t forget! #WWENXT," tweeted Shawn Michaels.

Shawn Michaels revealed that the Iron Survivor Challenge Match took 48 hours to put together

At NXT Deadline, WWE introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge to the NXT audience. The match would feature five superstars and the winner would receive a shot at either the NXT Championship or the NXT Women's Championship.

For the men's version of the match, Grayson Waller defeated Axiom, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes to become the Iron Survivor. In the women's Iron Survivor match, Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Kiana James, Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

During the post-Deadline press conference, Shawn Michaels revealed that the talent involved took 48 hours to put the matches together.

“I felt like I had a pretty good idea what it was we wanted to do and sort of, you know, what we were looking for out of those matches. Then we gave those concepts to our coaches, and then they convey it to the talent, and we go from there, but I would say, you know, I’m gonna say 48 hours and that’s the thing, they just did an amazing job with that," said Shawn Michaels.

NXT Deadline is also WWE's final premium live event of the year. The next big NXT event will be New Year's Evil, which will take place next month.

