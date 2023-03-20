Shawn Michaels states he had "unbelievable chemistry" with 4-time WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has wrestled with some of the greatest professional athletes. While one's favorite opponents of The Showstopper may vary, it's a given that everyone will agree that Kurt Angle ranks high above.

Ahead of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Shawn Michaels reminisced about his match against The Olympic Gold Medalist. Michaels wrestled Kurt Angle on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in 2005.

Speaking to GV Wire's 'Off the Bottom Rope' section, Shawn Michaels revealed that his best match in Southern California was the classic against Kurt Angle.

The bout went 27 minutes long and involved mat wrestling, brawling, high-flying, and a table spot, culminating with The Heartbreak Kid tapping out to the Ankle Lock.

"The time limit, what we got to do, The placement on the show, the story we were in, a number of different elements add to that … just the unbelievable chemistry that he [Kurt Angle] and I had," Michaels said. [H/T - GVWire.com]

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21 is my favorite WrestleMania match of all time.



What's yours? Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21 is my favorite WrestleMania match of all time.What's yours? https://t.co/DIIPP4dxyp

The duo repeated their success a few months later, with Shawn Michaels evening the score at Vengeance 2005, followed by a 30-minute Iron Man match on WWE RAW, which ended in a time-limit draw.

Shawn Michaels reveals why match against The Rock never happened in WWE

Despite being two of the biggest WWE stars of all time, Shawn Michaels and The Rock never had a one-on-one encounter.

The Heartbreak Kid retired from the in-ring competition in 1998, and The Rock rose to prominence shortly afterward. When Michaels returned in 2002, The Brahma Bull took time off to focus on his acting career.

WWE could still have managed a high-profile storyline involving the two, but it never happened. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, Shawn Michaels revealed the reason:

"Everyone knows the story of me being difficult, having a huge change of heart and coming back in 2002," Michaels began. "I was always open to it but it didn’t work out. He became an incredibly busy man and famous guy and everything else and I would imagine his priorities changed quite a bit, and the things he wanted to do I think he did and I respect that."

BOBBY LASHLEY IS NOT WWE CHAMPION @Nasijah6 Happy they buried the hatchet tho The Rock and Shawn Michaels burying the hatchet. Wish we could've got this but Shawn's backstage politicking kept this from happeningHappy they buried the hatchet tho The Rock and Shawn Michaels burying the hatchet. Wish we could've got this but Shawn's backstage politicking kept this from happening😣 Happy they buried the hatchet tho https://t.co/OohlT8wJnh

Shawn Michaels has been retired since 2010, aside from the one-off tag match he had alongside Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel back in 2018 against The Undertaker and Kane.

