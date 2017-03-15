WWE News: Shawn Michaels teases possible WrestleMania 33 appearance

'The Heartbreak Kid' teases a possible appearance at WrestleMania 33.

by Mike Diaz News 15 Mar 2017, 22:34 IST

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels teases a possible appearance at Wrestlemania 3

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard to discuss his plans for the WrestleMania 33 weekend next month.

‘The Heartbreak Kid’ revealed that apart from his appearances at the big Kliq event and the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, he did hear a rumour about possibly being involved with the pre-WrestleMania show.

In case you didn’t know...

Michaels’ last match took place at WrestleMania 26, where he went up against The Undertaker. The bout was a rematch from their initial WrestleMania meeting the previous year at WrestleMania 25.

Both bouts were highly acclaimed critically.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Michaels had to say about a possible appearance at WrestleMania 33:

“Like everything with me, I like to think they know they could tell me at the last possible moment and I can hopefully not screw it up. I want to say somebody mentioned something to me about being on the WrestleMania pre-show, but that is pure speculation on my part. As of right now, I don’t know. Right now, we’ve got the big Kliq event, and the Hall of Fame. I’m very excited to see the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express get inducted and Rick Rude, among other folks.”

What’s next?

Michaels being a part of Mania this year would be a great treat for the WWE Universe.

Mr. WrestleMania has a big history with The Undertaker on the ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’, and perhaps laid out the foundations for a possible involvement with the Taker vs. Roman Reigns match during his appearance on Raw.

Sportskeeda’s take:

WrestleMania hasn’t been the same these past few years without a great Shawn Michaels match to look forward to. To have him involved in the program in some way, shape, or form would be a huge boost for the show as far as hardcore fans go.

