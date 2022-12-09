Shawn Michaels thinks WWE Hall of famer can be a great fit for NXT

Shawn Michaels is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative in WWE and has been handling NXT while Triple H runs creative for the main roster. The Heartbreak Kid has expressed his willingness to see Hall of Famer and fellow faction member Sean Waltman compete in NXT.

X-Pac was a member of two legendary factions in D-Generation X and the nWo. He was a tremendous in-ring performer and put on memorable matches with Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Scott Hall. Waltman might now be eager to pick up where his WWE career left off.

Between WWE, WCW, and TNA, Waltman has won a dozen titles, most of which are Cruiserweight and Tag Team Championships. Before the WWF Cruiserweight Championship took the place of the Light Heavyweight Championship, he was the organization's last reigning champion.

The two-time Hall of Famer was recently praised by Shawn Michaels for his present fitness. Ringside News produced the transcript.

“I know he has been getting back in there here and there and I got to tell you he’s like in the best shape he’s been in a long, long time. He looks fantastic. Obviously that would be something I had to run up the flag pole and everything,” HBK said.

Shawn Michaels believes that working with Waltman would be advantageous for NXT talent. He believes that his former stablemate's presence would ultimately be very beneficial for the brand.

“I got to tell you, that would be awesome. The talent would benefit from that so much, and clearly we do as a program. If we have Kid do anything with us, that’s a huge plus for NXT.” (H/T Ringside News)

It's encouraging to learn that Shawn Michaels is open to the idea of having Sean Waltman join NXT. In the future, X-Pac might make another appearance in a WWE ring.

The Last time X-Pac wrestled in a WWE ring

Waltman competed in his final WWE match in a 10-man tag on the July 8, 2002 episode of RAW. Due to Kevin Nash's quadriceps tear and the subsequent dissolution of the faction by Vince McMahon a week later, this match also marked the end of the nWo angle. Waltman's departure from the company was revealed by RAW commentator Jim Ross at SummerSlam that year.

Waltman most recently made an appearance on WWE television on the October 10, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary D-Generation X faction with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg.

If X-Pac joined NXT, it would be highly exciting and would give the roster a much-needed lift.

