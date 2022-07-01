Top female star on being asked by Shawn Michaels to work in NXT despite possible tension between him and her family

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared a story regarding Shawn Michaels, who personally asked her to appear on NXT.

In recent months, Natalya worked a storyline with Cora Jade on WWE NXT. The person who asked for Nattie was Shawn Michaels, who currently works behind the scenes on the show.

Speaking on After The Bell, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she was thrilled to hear HBK wanted her on NXT as she wasn't sure if there was still tension between him and her family:

"Shawn reached out to powers that be that run WWE and said I want Nattie to come down here and do a program. So, I was thrilled because, you know, I never know if I never fully know, if there's, like, tension with Shawn and, like, not that, like, I don't think he has tension with me, but the thing with Sean and Bret, like, I don't think that, I think it's sort of gone away, but I always feel like it's sort of always gonna be there because it's something that was so deeply personal to both of them." (from 42:38 to 43:12)

The tension Natalya is referring to is the fallout from the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, which saw WWE and possibly Shawn Michaels screw her uncle Bret Hart from retaining his world title.

What's Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's relationship like today?

After years of verbal back-and-forths following the Montreal Screwjob, many fans thought HBK and The Hitman would never reconcile.

However, during a recent interview on the True Geordie Podcast, the four-time world champion said he and Bret are finally good friends:

"I wouldn’t trade where Bret and I are at now for anything in the world,” Michaels said. “It’s always very pleasant when we run across each other now. I’m always flattered. It’s amazing, he’ll remember me and my wife’s anniversary and stuff like that, even on my birthday and stuff like that. It’s just fantastic to be where we’re at now with one another.” (H/T: Sportskeeda)

The Montreal Screwjob inadvertently created many personal animosities. So for Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels fans, it's great to know that both men have let their past go.

