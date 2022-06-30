Bret Hart's former real-life rival says he is now friends with the WWE icon

Shawn Michaels has clarified that there is no longer any animosity between himself and Bret Hart.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famers disliked each other in the 1990s. Hart famously refused to lose against his rival at Survivor Series 1997, leading Vince McMahon to book Michaels as the winner without informing The Hitman. The incident, which became known as the Montreal Screwjob, remains one of wrestling’s biggest controversies.

Speaking on the “True Geordie Podcast,” The Heartbreak Kid provided a positive update on his current relationship with Hart.

“I wouldn’t trade where Bret and I are at now for anything in the world,” Michaels said. “It’s always very pleasant when we run across each other now. I’m always flattered. It’s amazing, he’ll remember me and my wife’s anniversary and stuff like that, even on my birthday and stuff like that. It’s just fantastic to be where we’re at now with one another.” [32:31-33:00]

Please credit the “True Geordie Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the above quotes.

Earl Hebner refereed the Hart vs. Michaels match at Survivor Series 1997. He recently told Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter that he made amends with Hart two years ago.

Bret Hart previously discussed his reconciliation with Shawn Michaels

Allan @allan_cheapshot

Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.

[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV:Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV: Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] https://t.co/fFj8Gi35dt

Following the Montreal Screwjob, Bret Hart spent three years in WCW before injury forced him to retire from in-ring competition. He later made up with Vince McMahon after holding talks with the then-WWE Chairman about his tumultuous departure from the company.

In 2020, Hart revealed on his “Confessions of the Hitman” web series that he forgave his opponent for his role in the Montreal Screwjob. Michaels was one of the few people who knew McMahon had changed the finish before the match began.

“I think for anybody in life, I think I could say and give a message – it’s important to forgive,” Hart said. “And it sets yourself free in a lot of the time by showing forgiveness. And I’ve forgiven and moved on, and I’m a much happier man for it.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The story of Hart and Michaels’ legendary WWE rivalry is set to be told in an upcoming A&E documentary.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE legend do you prefer? Bret Hart Shawn Michaels 6 votes so far