Did Bret Hart forgive Shawn Michaels for Montreal Screwjob?

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were two of the biggest names in WWF in the '90s. Around 1997, both stars disliked each other in real life. At Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart lost his WWF Title due to a well-orchestrated plan by Vince McMahon which included Shawn Michaels winning the title without actually defeating Bret Hart.

After the match, ‘The Excellence of Execution’ spat on Vince McMahon's face and left WWF. Although he later returned to WWE in 2010, fans still wonder if he forgave Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon.

So did Bret Hart forgive Shawn Michaels for the Montreal Screwjob?

We can say yes. Bret Hart stated in various interviews that around 2010 he was ready to bury the hatchet and return to WWE. Fans also witnessed a promo in 2010 where Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels hugged each other in the ring, confirming that they had buried the past.

In an episode of Confession Of The Hitman, the former WWF Champion talked about the Montreal Screwjob and admitted that he had forgiven HBK and Vince McMahon.

"I think for anybody in life, I think I could say and give a message – it’s important to forgive. And it sets yourself free in a lot of the time by showing forgiveness. And I’ve forgiven and moved on, and I’m a much happier man for it,” said The Hitman.

What did Bret Hart say about Shawn Michaels' match with The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania XXV?

The five-star classic battle between the Show Stopper and the Deadman in 2009 took place before Bret Hart returned to the company. He has been vocal about how much he loved the match and was proud of both wrestlers involved.

In episode 31 of his podcast, Bret Hart revealed his thoughts about the match at WrestleMania 25.

"I was so proud of them. I really loved the match; I thought it was a fantastic, five-star match, and I was proud of Shawn. And I remember thinking, ‘Shawn and me used to be such good friends’, and I felt bad that whatever happened between us. And Shawn had his drug problems, and I had my– I certainly poked him in the eye enough times to know that I wasn’t totally innocent of all [matters]. I brought on some of that myself. I don’t know that I was the biggest instigator, but I can reason that we can be friends. I mean, I’d like to make friends, if Shawn would be up for it.”

It seems like Shawn Michaels' incredible bout against The Undertaker did contribute to Bret Hart finally forgiving his Survivor Series 1997 opponent. Fans are happy to see that two of their favorite wrestlers have finally settled the heat between them and have taken their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

What is your opinion about the Montreal Screwjob? Let us know in the comments section!

