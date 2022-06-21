WWE veteran says he has made up with Bret Hart after two decades (Exclusive)

Earl Hebner recently confirmed he has reconciled with Bret Hart, more than two decades after the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident.

Hebner officiated the controversial match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997. The referee was told by Vince McMahon to award the victory to Michaels even though Hart did not tap out to the sharpshooter. The unpopular outcome has led to accusations over the years that Hebner “screwed” The Hitman.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the legendary official named Hart vs. Michaels as one of his most memorable matches.

“Really and truly, I’ve got two memorable matches,” Hebner said. “One was the Hulk Hogan deal with my twin brother [Dave Hebner], and the other one was Bret Hart, which was a bad story and situation, but it’s all done and over now.” [0:43-0:56]

Vince McMahon informed Hebner before the Survivor Series 1997 main event that Michaels was going to win without his opponent knowing. The highly disputed decision came about after WCW-bound Hart refused to lose the WWE Championship to Michaels in his home country of Canada.

Hebner clarified that while many fans still blame him for the Montreal Screwjob, he and Hart have since cleared the air.

“Coming here today [to a wrestling convention], a couple of people have hollered, ‘You screwed Bret! You screwed Bret!’” Hebner continued. “I turned around and said, ‘No, Vince screwed Bret, not Earl.’ We’ve taken pictures this morning together and everything and talked and everything. Bret and I are real good friends.” [1:05-1:19]

When did Bret Hart and Earl Hebner make amends?

After settling his differences with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon many years ago, Bret Hart began speaking to Earl Hebner again two years ago.

According to the referee, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer learned to understand that he was not to blame and simply did as he was told.

“It took a long time,” Hebner added. “Bret and I just started actually becoming friends again probably in the last two years from now. I was at a show and he was at a show. My brother was with me at the time when he was healthy. We just sat down and Bret said, ‘I know you were doing what you were told.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m glad you understand that now. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you for the last 10 years.’ Bret’s a great guy, and it is what it is.” [1:34-2:07]

Dave Hebner, Earl’s twin brother, sadly passed away last week at the age of 73. Both men began working as referees for WWE in the 1980s.

