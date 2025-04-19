Shawn Michaels trolls Triple H and WWE with "a** kissing" comment at the Hall of Fame

Shawn Michaels was out to induct his best friend, Triple H, into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. At the start of his speech, he trolled The Game and WWE with a hilarious comment.
Michaels is still quite young in his sense of humor, so he didn't really hold back in his speech. He even made a joke about Triple H marrying the boss's daughter, although he fully dismissed that as the reason behind The Game's success in WWE.
However, he did seemingly reference the long video package played for Triple H at the Hall of Fame, and made a comment calling it the "a** kissing" Hall of Fame instead of the WWE Hall of Fame.
"I hope everybody is enjoying the 2025 a** kissing, sorry I meant the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame."
Although the caption said Michaels was trolling Bret Hart, it seems far likelier that he was referencing the Triple H video package.
You can watch the clip below:
It was an incredible speech from Shawn Michaels, who spoke affectionately about his best friend. He spoke about how he couldn't understand why Triple H didn't leave him when he was at his lowest, crediting The Game for being there for him and being the type of character to stick by his friends.
Michaels was also trolled by Michael Cole before his speech for "getting up there in age".
It certainly will be a busy weekend for Shawn Michaels until NXT Stand & Deliver.