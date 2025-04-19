Shawn Michaels trolls Triple H and WWE with "a** kissing" comment at the Hall of Fame

Shawn Michaels was out to induct his best friend, Triple H, into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. At the start of his speech, he trolled The Game and WWE with a hilarious comment.

Ad

Michaels is still quite young in his sense of humor, so he didn't really hold back in his speech. He even made a joke about Triple H marrying the boss's daughter, although he fully dismissed that as the reason behind The Game's success in WWE.

However, he did seemingly reference the long video package played for Triple H at the Hall of Fame, and made a comment calling it the "a** kissing" Hall of Fame instead of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

"I hope everybody is enjoying the 2025 a** kissing, sorry I meant the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame."

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Although the caption said Michaels was trolling Bret Hart, it seems far likelier that he was referencing the Triple H video package.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was an incredible speech from Shawn Michaels, who spoke affectionately about his best friend. He spoke about how he couldn't understand why Triple H didn't leave him when he was at his lowest, crediting The Game for being there for him and being the type of character to stick by his friends.

Michaels was also trolled by Michael Cole before his speech for "getting up there in age".

Expand Tweet

It certainly will be a busy weekend for Shawn Michaels until NXT Stand & Deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More