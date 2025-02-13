Shawn Michaels and WWE got one massive thing right with Ricky Starks' debut, says veteran

Ricky Starks shocked the world on Tuesday when he showed up on NXT and sent a warning to the WWE Universe. It was a stunning development given that his AEW release was reported on Monday, with a wrestling veteran praising Shawn Michaels and WWE for making the right call.

After months of inactivity in AEW and rumors of his potential exit, Starks was finally free and didn't wait a long time to show up in WWE. He came through the crowd and cut a promo before the main event match between Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Championship.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed the ex-AEW star's debut. Dreamer thought that it was the perfect step in Ricky Stark's career. He also gave props to everyone involved for doing one massive thing right, i.e., keeping his appearance a secret and away from the dirt sheets.

"Nobody saw that coming. It wasn't leaked online that he was backstage at the Performance Center or anything like that. So good job to keeping a secret, enjoyed his segment and looking forward to seeing what happens to him. I also think he's in the right place for his career, as well as growth within the industry," Dreamer said. [From 0:36 - 0:57]

It will be interesting to see if WWE will let him keep the Ricky Starks name or give him a new one. With Vengeance Day happening this Saturday, Starks could make more noise by appearing at the premium live event.

Former AEW champion sends a message to Ricky Starks

In the same episode of Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa reacted to Ricky Starks' debut on NXT. Rosa was very happy for her friend, though she was shocked to see him in WWE very quickly, just like everyone else.

"I was on the phone with someone and they were like, ‘Oh my God! Ricky is on TV on NXT.’ And I said, ‘Wait, what?!’ I was completely surprised, took me completely by surprise. He cut the promo, and I was like, ‘Well, you know he’s there.’ So as a friend, I am happy. He seems to be happy and I just wish him the best honestly," Rosa said. [From 3:15 - 3:37]

Starks was with AEW from 2020 until his release on Monday. He won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Big Bill, as well as the FTW Championship, during his time there.

