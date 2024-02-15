Shawn Michaels and WWE are still trying to find a role for 22-year-old star, says wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels has been the main man in NXT for the last couple of years - playing a key role in shaping the future of the wrestling industry. One of his roles is to find a place for the most worthy superstars, and one wrestling legend believes that WWE is still trying to find a role for a 22-year-old star.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legends Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on the hate being directed towards NXT star Ava (Raine) following the WrestleMania controversy involving The Rock.

They were also asked about their thoughts on Ava's managerial role, something that Shawn Michaels is likely responsible for being the key figure in NXT. Bill Apter said that while Ava doesn't come across with enough authority yet, WWE is still likely figuring out where she fits in:

"Listen, they are obviously trying to find a role for her [Ava]. They're trying to find the right spot for her. I don't know if she comes across with the right authority yet if she's too young for that part. I don't think her dad, The Rock, has said that 'I'm on the board of directors, I want my daughter to have this', I don't think that's what's happening."

He continued:

"I think they're trying her out in a role and if it works out. great. There are a lot of fans who don't know that's his daughter. She doesn't use those names. Ava, she's not saying that she's Johnson, The Rock's daughter, or anything like that. It's not come up on TV. Good luck, let's see what happens, I hate to use a cliche, but time will tell." [0:36 - 1:36]

Shawn Michaels' thoughts on working with Ava

Shawn Michaels was interviewed by the Daily Mail, where he spoke about his time in NXT. Working with several young talents. Shawn Michaels was asked about The Rock's daughter and said that she is a wonderful young lady whom he tries to help out every day:

"It’s funny because I get to work with his daughter every day," Michaels said. "She’s a wonderful young lady and it's one of those things where I can do my best to help Ava every day." (H/T Daily Mail UK)

It's going to be interesting to see where Ava fits in going forward. In a wholesome show of respect by NXT fans in response to the hate she received online, they cheered and chanted her name when she was featured in a segment recently.

