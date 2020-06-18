Shawn Spears was going to do AEW Dynamite commentary instead of Chris Jericho

As most fans know by now, AEW Dynamite taped a series of shows in a single day, with Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone on commentary, which ran for a month. While Jericho's commentary skills were well received by fans, Shawn Spears revealed on AEW Unrestricted that he was Tony Khan's original choice for that spot.

Shawn Spears was very nervous about doing commentary for AEW Dynamite

Spears revealed that he got a call from Tony Khan, who told him he was going to do commentary with Tony Schiavone, and those AEW Dynamite shows would go for a month. He said:

"I haven't been nervous...like a ton...in a very long time. I get nervous before every match but I wasn't like, 'Oh My God.' Like I was in that case, because number one, I'm out there with one of the greatest call men in the business today but now I have to step up and hold my own."

"Thankfully, it worked out for the best because you have one of the greatest of all time, Jericho coming in and it just added a whole different dynamic to the show. And obviously, Jericho did a fine job of building up each talent, making matches feel bigger or feel as big as they were."

While Shawn Spears was nervous about doing commentary for AEW Dynamite shows, he was also excited about it. But the result was for the better as Jericho nailed it every moment on the air.

