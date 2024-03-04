Shawn Spears has a one word message ahead of Wrestling Legend’s retirement

Shawn Spears had a message for a wrestling legend ahead of his retirement.

We are just a few hours away from Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Sting along with Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

This week has been a highly emotional one for wrestling fans who are sad to see the legendary career of Sting come to an end tonight. Several people have expressed their thoughts about the Icon's retirement through the week and Shawn Spears is the latest.

Spears took to social media to share a photo of one of their segments together in AEW with one word to describe the Icon.

"Icon."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

How did Shawn Spears react after his WWE return?

Although he was a popular WWE Superstar, Shawn Spears' first run in WWE dwindled which caused him to leave the company. Since then, he made an impact debut in AEW with a vicious chair shot to Cody Rhodes that was heard around the world.

After a successful start to his AEW career, his star slowly dwindled again towards the end of his run. Last week on NXT, Spears showed up from behind and assaulted Ridge Holland during his promo with another vicious chair shot.

Following this debut, Spears reacted to WWE's post about his return with a scary warning to his future opponents.

"Sometimes, the Truth hurts. But if it comes from me… It always will," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Spears will be able to make a bigger impact in WWE this time around. It also remains to be seen what this means for his potential rivalry with Ridge Holland.

What are your thoughts on Sting's retirement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!