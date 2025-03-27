Shawn Spears reveals violent inspiration behind WWE finisher

WWE rehired Shawn Spears over a year ago, and his career resurgence is moving full steam ahead. The Canadian debuted in March 2002 and became an AEW Original after multiple WWE stints over the years. Amid a championship push, he is now revealing the story behind a violent tool he's used to stay relevant.

Ad

The Chairman works on NXT for WWE and currently leads Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame as The Culling. Three weeks ago, Spears dethroned Tony D'Angelo of the NXT North American Championship at Roadblock. The 44-year-old veteran continues to find success with his C4 finishing move, which he's used since his 2002 debut.

Spears recently appeared on the BWGS Podcast to promote the new WWE 2K25 video game and was asked about the C4 move. The erstwhile Tye Dillinger discussed his running Death Valley Driver finisher and revealed the violent inspiration behind the name and technique.

Ad

Trending

"It's called the C4. Reason being is because I'm trying to break the C4 vertebrae in your neck. So, that's why I picked it to begin with. It's something that I kind of had when I first started, years before my first time in WWE. Then [when I got] the opportunity to come back, I was like, 'Ehh, I wonder if they'll let me keep it?' They did, so I was like, 'Ahh, let's just ride it til the wheels fall off,' but I'm getting tired of picking people up. That's the only thing," Shawn Spears said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spears has an arsenal of finishers and signature moves. He also used The Tye Breaker, The Perfect 10, and the Slingshot Jackhammer finishers at different times.

Shawn Spears set to defend his title on WWE NXT

Shawn Spears is set to make his first televised title defense of the NXT North American Championship, which he captured from Tony D'Angelo at Roadblock on March 4. Spears did retain over Joe Coffey at a non-televised event last weekend.

Ad

Ricky Saints recently arrived in NXT with a big buzz after receiving his AEW release. He debuted by teaming with Je'Von Evans to defeat Wes Lee and Ethan Page, then won his singles debut over Ridge Holland last week. Next Tuesday's NXT episode will see the former Ricky Starks of AEW challenge his former All Elite colleague for the North American Championship after weeks of build.

Spears and Saints worked together just once in AEW, in addition to a Battle Royal. Rampage on April 28, 2023, saw Spears and Starks lose to Jay White and Juice Robinson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback