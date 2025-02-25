CM Punk reunites with former AEW star for the first time since departure

CM Punk's AEW run was historic but it was filled with many behind-the-scenes controversies. While Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, it seems like he has kept close with many of his former All Elite colleagues, including a certain star who recently went viral in a big way.

Ad

The Second City Saint has a brief-but-storied past with Ricky Saints. The former Ricky Starks of AEW feuded with the former All Elite World Champion in 2023, and teamed up once, but have remained friends. This is a big week for both as Saints will make his in-ring debut for WWE on tonight's episode of NXT, while Punk will enter the Men's Elimination Chamber bout on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

Punk and Saints reunited before tonight's NXT in Cincinnati. The 46-year-old ROH Hall of Famer took to Instagram Stories to share a photo with the 35-year-old star.

Ad

Trending

"Couple of Saints @starkybaby," CM Punk wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Screenshot of CM Punk's photo with Ricky Saints on Instagram (Photo Credit: CM Punk/Instagram)

Ricky Starks, CM Punk and FTR lost to Bullet Club Gold on AEW's second Collision. The first Saints vs. Punk match saw the rising star win the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament the following month.

Ad

The former FTW Champion and Christian defeated Punk and Darby Allin a week later, leading to Starks failing to become "Real" World Champion on August 5, 2023, with Ricky Steamboat as ringside official.

Current TNA and former AEW stars on WWE NXT

Former AEW star Ricky Saints will make his World Wrestling Entertainment in-ring debut on tonight's loaded NXT episode, while TNA champions Moose and The Hardy Boyz will be in action. Below is the updated lineup, which will air live from Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati:

Ad

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz

Ethan Page and Wes Lee vs. Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints

TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King

Moose (c) vs. Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic

Expand Tweet

NXT will return to the Performance Center in Orlando next Wednesday, then Roadblock is scheduled for March 11 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback