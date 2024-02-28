Shawn Spears sends 2-word message after surprise WWE NXT appearance

Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger in WWE) made his stunning return to the promotion during the latest episode of NXT.

After spending six years in WWE, Spears was granted his release in 2019. He joined All Elite Wrestling later that same year, debuting at its inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He announced his departure from AEW last year, stating that he would become a free agent from January 1, 2024.

The Stamford-based promotion had been teasing a new signing through cryptic vignettes since NXT Vengeance Day. The mystery was unveiled during this week's show as Spears appeared and attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair.

In a backstage interview, Shawn Spears revealed that he will be present at next week's special episode, NXT Roadblock. He posted a concise two-word message on Twitter, declaring his return with the words:

"I'm back."

With Stand and Deliver just weeks away, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for the veteran moving forward.

