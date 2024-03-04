Shawn Spears sends message ahead of WWE in-ring return

The WWE return of Shawn Spears last week on NXT came out of nowhere. However, fans have welcomed the former AEW star back and now he's checking in ahead of a big return match.

The former Tye Dillinger surprisingly left AEW in December and then returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the weekly NXT TV show this past week. The 43-year-old attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair to kick off their rivalry. Officials allowed the 22-year veteran to keep the "Shawn Spears" ring name, and his "The Chairman" gimmick.

Spears vs. Holland is now official for Tuesday's NXT Roadblock special. The Canadian grappler took to X today with comments ahead of his in-ring return for the company. Spears, who is married to Cassie Lee, aka Peyton Royce, also included a new photo from behind the scenes.

"He Cometh… #NXTRoadblock #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWE @USANetwork," Shawn Spears wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Perfect 10 worked his last World Wrestling Entertainment match during SmackDown on September 25, 2018. The 2-minute bout ended in a DQ when Randy Orton attacked Spears, allowing then-United States Champion Nakamura to retain.

WWE finalizing plans for Roadblock special

NXT will present the third annual Roadblock special on Tuesday from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tuesday's big event will mark the fifth Roadblock event overall. It will air live on the USA Network in the standard timeslot. The company has five matches announced for Tuesday, with a focus on title matches and The Road to Stand & Deliver.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will have full Roadblock coverage with all breaking news and related happenings this week. Below is the current line-up:

Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy #1 Contender's Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo (winner challenges NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver)

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D'Angelo (winner challenges NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver) Women's Tag Team Championship: Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley

Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley NXT Tag Team Championship: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend vs. Duke Hudson and Andre Chase

Where do you see Shawn Spears in one year after his return? Sound off in the comments section!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!